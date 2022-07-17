US National Spelling Bee championship regained by Indian-origin teen Close
Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa added to his growing reputation as a star of the future by winning the Open A section of the 15th International Chess Open Paracin held in the town of Paracin in Serbia.

Playing in the Open A section of the event, the 16-year-old Praggnanandhaa garnered eight points from nine rounds, finishing half a point ahead of his nearest rival, Alexandr Predke, a Russian player playing under the flag of FIDE, the sport's world governing body.

16-year-old Indian chess GM Praggnanandhaa shocks world No. 1 Carlsen
GM PraggnanandhaaIANS

In the ninth and final round on Saturday, Praggnanandhaa, the Grandmaster from Chennai, played out a draw with Serbia's Alisher Suleymenov while Predke defeated India's V Pranav on the second board with white pieces to move up to 7.5 points. Suleymenov finished third with seven points after a tie with India's Al Muthaiah, who defeated Arystanbek Urazayev of Serbia to move up to seven points in the classical chess tournament.

R Praggnanandhaa
Grandmaster R PraggnanandhaaTwitter / INCIndia

Praggnanandhaa, who had twice beaten world champion, Magnus Carlsen, in the Meltwater Champions Tour rapid chess tournament in recent months, remained unbeaten in the nine-round Swiss League tournament as the second seed won seven games and drew two.

Among the other Indians in the fray, V Pranav finished fifth after a tie on 8.5 points with seven other players including compatriots Arjun Kalyan and Harshavardhan G B, both of whom finished in the top 10.

(With inputs from IANS)

