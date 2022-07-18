Star India shuttler PV Sindhu clinched the women's singles title at the Singapore Open 2022 BWF Super 500 tournament after beating China's Wang Zhi Yi in the final on Sunday.

World No 7 Sindhu took 58 minutes to defeat world No 11 Zhi Yi 21-9, 11-21, 21-15 and win her third title of the year. Two-time Olympic medallist earlier won the Syed Modi International in January and Swiss Open in March, however, were BWF Super 300-level meets.

Sindhu, a former world champion and seeded third in the tournament, started the final at the Singapore Indoor Stadium with purpose. After Zhi Yi scored the first two points of the game courtesy lucky deflections off the top of the net, Sindhu came roaring back to take the next 13 points on the trot before pocketing the opening game with ease to take the lead.

With the change of ends for the second game placing Sindhu against the drift, the momentum of the match seemed to turn as Wang Zhi Yi raced to a 6-0 lead before the Indian could get on the scoreboard. Despite Sindhu trying her best, Wang Zhi Yi easily took the second game to force a decider.

Initial lead over Chinese rival

The third game saw a thrilling start with both players exchanging intense rallies. Sindhu did manage to take a five-point lead into the break but with the Chinese shuttler poised to end the decider playing from the favourable end, there was still work to be done.

Once the game restarted, Zhi Yi promptly cut Sindhu's lead down to just one with the score at 12-11. However, Sindhu fought tooth and nail to keep her nose ahead. The thinnest of margins decided each rally but eventually it was Sindhu who stood tall once the dust settled and won her first BWF Super 500 title.

The 27-year old Sindhu's next assignment will be at the Commonwealth Games 2022, which begins in Birmingham on July 28.

"I'll take it easy for a while and turn my focus to the Commonwealth Games," Sindhu said after the win.

This was also the Indian badminton player's second-straight win over her Chinese opponent, having beaten her in the round of 32 of the All England Open earlier this year.

Notably, the last time an Indian won the Singapore Open was in 2017 when B Sai Praneeth clinched the men's singles title. Saina Nehwal won the women's singles title in 2010.

"In the last couple of tournaments, there were hard-fought matches, and losing in the quarterfinals and semifinals was a bit upsetting but each match mattered and finally I could get this," Sindhu said, after winning the Singapore Open.

Next Commonwealth Games

"I am very happy because after a long time coming here to Singapore and winning this means a lot to me. I've finally crossed that stage, I've bought the win now and I hope the identical tempo continues for the remainder of the tournaments and I do effectively in the upcoming occasion," she added.

Sindhu has no time to celebrate her Singapore title win as she shifts focus on the Commonwealth Games starting July 28.

"I simply have a week after that once more we depart for the Commonwealth Games. Maybe I can take a day without work, and spend time with my family," s"e said.

"It has been a protracted tour for me, there was Indonesia, Malaysia for 2 weeks, and now Sing'pore. So it's time to return home and simply calm down for a bit after which I get back to training. However, undoubtedly, I'm going to get pleasure from this win, it means a lot.

Sindhu had lost to compatriot Sania Nehwal in the women's singles gold medal match in the previous edition at Gold Coast in 2018. She would be hoping to do one better this time and win the gold medal.