Here's how India's new captain Rohit Sharma can create history against Sri Lanka
Adelaide Oval wants to be a part of Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma special day
Legendary South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has ended his nine-year association with the three-time champions. The fielding coach has been replaced by New Zealand's James Pamment.
Dec 8, 2017
Mumbai Indians lose this legendary cricketer ahead of IPL 2018
Rahul Dravid lauds Virat Kohli and Steve Smith, marvels at India captain's consistency
Ranji Trophy 2017/18 quater-finals: Vinay Kumar's hat-trick floors Mumbai
Rajasthan Royals are making a comeback into the IPL manifold after a two-year hiatus. The new IPL retention policy has put them in a spot.
Dec 8, 2017
IPL 2018: Are Rajasthan Royals the most unlucky team before auction?
Is Virat-Anushka wedding rumour true? Actress leaves Mumbai with family [PHOTOS]
Cristiano Ronaldo emulates Lionel Messi, wins Ballon d'Or for joint-record fifth time
While some franchises will be looking at their big overseas names, the defending champions are likely to fill their retention slots with local stars.
Dec 7, 2017
Hardik Pandya to Kieron Pollard: 5 players who Mumbai Indians could retain for IPL 2018
One team can retain upto a maximum of five players for IPL 2018.
Dec 7, 2017
IPL 2018: Besides Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, which players will RCB retain?
Mike Denness controversy: Sachin Tendulkar jokes about ball tampering in Bengaluru
Russia banned from Pyeongchang Winter Olympics; All you need to know
Sachin Tendulkar launches his mobile game 'Sachin Saga Cricket Champions' in Bengaluru
World Cup for Blind 2018: Pakistan players sledge us regularly, says India's Jafar Iqbal
