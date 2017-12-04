Sports News
The year 2018 is going to be utterly interesting with Federer, Nadal, Murray, Djokovic and young guns in the mix.
Dec 4, 2017
Marat Safin believes Federer and Nadal winning not good for the game; here's why
'Dream' Interview: Virat Kohli talks about his inspiration, low point and scoring ODI 200
Sehwag recalls infamous century-denying no-ball, says Sri Lanka caused Delhi delay to prevent Kohli 300
'Dhoni' to retire after India vs Sri Lanka second ODI
South Africa tour: Virat Kohli-led India Test squad to be unveiled today (December 4); here's likely team
If India decide to rest some of their regular players, IPL performers like Nitish Rana, Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant are contenders for the T20 team.
Dec 4, 2017
BCCI to announce India T20I squad for Sri Lanka on Monday, eyes on Kohli's availability and Washington Sundar
Mask-clad Sri Lankan cricketers held up play on Day 2 of the ongoing third Test on Sunday, December 2, after complaining of uneasiness due to air pollution in New Delhi.
Dec 4, 2017
Revealed! What Ravi Shastri told umpires during Delhi Test delay over air pollution
Antonio Conte said in an interview he is happy with how Chelsea performed in a match against Newcastle. Conte says he is also looking forward to seeing England against Belgium in the World Cup.
Dec 3, 2017
Antonio Conte looking forward to England vs Belgium in World Cup
Delhi pollution: BCCI hits out at Sri Lankan players after Kotla Test delay; SLC has contrasting views
PV Sindhu nemesis Nozomi Okuhara pulls out of Dubai World Superseries Finals 2017
India team for ICC U19 Cricket World Cup 2018 announced; Prithvi Shaw named captain
Delhi Test: 'Poor gamesmanship?' Twitter divided over delay caused by mask-clad Sri Lanka players
Delhi pollution: Were Sri Lanka players right in causing delays? Former India coach has this to say
Virat Kohli vs Steve Smith: Sunil Gavaskar gives his verdict on modern-day rivalry
