The World Cup-winning all-rounder lost his place in the Indian side after he had struggled to clear yo-yo fitness test on multiple occasions.
Dec 5, 2017
Sports News
The year 2017 saw a slew of dramatic sports headlines. From the a super fight between two infamous fighters ,to an arrest that led to international negotiations, here are the years top five stories from the world of sports.
Dec 5, 2017
These were the 5 biggest sports headlines from 2017
Rahul Dravid's encouragement helped me believe in myself, says Washington Sundar after maiden India call-up
Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Paul Pogba will feature for Manchester United against CSKA Moscow on Tuesday night (December 5), while Sergio Romero is set to start the final Champions League Group A clash at Old Trafford.
Dec 4, 2017
Jose Mourinho confirms phenomenal Paul Pogba will start in Champions League
"Everybody is in very good form. The players have selected themselves," said BCCI chairman of selectors MSK Prasad.
Dec 4, 2017
BCCI announces Team India squads for Sri Lanka T20Is and South Africa Tests: Full list
