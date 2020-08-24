Million hearts were broken when legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni suddenly announced his decision to retire. The whole nation went into a state of grief and shock. What was even more saddening was the fact that Dhoni didn't receive the kind of farewell he deserved. And our sensational Tennis player, Sania Mirza, couldn't overcome it either.

"#DHONI what a legend you are .. one of my all time fav athletes and personalities on and off the field .. thank you for everything you have done and good luck with the future .. it's been an honor to be an athlete in the same era as you from the same country," Sania had tweeted.

In an interview with Sportskeeda, Sania said, "I think that if he wanted to make a celebration out of it, he would. I think we should give him that. I think he is a big enough star or has achieved enough, be secured enough to say, 'I am going to walk out a bit quietly and respectfully.' I think that is what makes him the Captain Cool, that's what makes him MS Dhoni because he is someone who has achieved so much not only for himself but for the country."

Further talking about the similarities between her husband, Shoaib Malik and MS Dhoni, Sania said that she finds a lot of similar personality traits in the two of them. She said, "MS Dhoni really reminds me of my husband in terms of the personality. It is uncanny how similar they are. They are quiet but funny. On the field, they are very cool. In many ways, Dhoni is like Shoaib."

Recently, PM Narendra Modi also wrote a letter of appreciation for Dhoni which the Captain Cool shared on his social media platform. India won the T20 World Cup in 2007, the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy under Dhoni's leadership.