Shahid Kapoor's personal life has been as colourful as his professional one. From hits and flops to success and failures, his relationships have also seen the same trajectory as his career graph. While we all know about Shahid Kapoor being in a relationship with Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor once, very few know that the actor was also rumoured to be dating ace tennis star Sania Mirza at one point.

Soon after Kareena Kapoor walked out of his life and Vidya Balan had parted ways, Shahid was reportedly getting to know Sania Mirza at a personal level. While none of them came out and spoke about the relationship, it went on for a very brief period. We would not have known about it, had it not been for Karan Johar.

It was on Koffee with Karan that Karan spilled the beans on this hidden relationship. He asked Sania Mirza, "There were some rumours about you and Shahid, were those true?" Taking a pause, Sania had said, "I can't remember it was so long ago. It never happened as I travel so much." Her reply leaves us wondering if actually her travel was the issue that cropped up between the two.

Kareena about Shahid

After keeping mum on her break-up with Shahid Kapoor, Kareena recently spilled the beans on how things transpired between her and Saif while she was shooting for Jab We Met and Tashan. She told Film Companion, "I think we just had to kind of do this movie at this time when Tashan was being made... And I met Saif. So I kind of did Tashan for that actually... When I actually thought that was gonna change my life and my career. But this (Jab We Met) changed my career and that (Tashan) changed my life. Because I did meet the man of my dreams and I did marry him. And this (her relationship with Shahid Kapoor) kind of took its own course in which both Shahid and me went our separate ways."

While Sania Mirza is happily married to Shoaib Malik and Kareena Kapoor is happily married to Saif Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor too has a happy married life with Mira Rajput.