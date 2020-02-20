At one point of time, Kareena Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor were undoubtedly the cutest looking couple in B-town. The two of them were couple goals back then, and the paparazzi would go crazy whenever Kareena and Shahid stepped out together.

Both the stars were ruling the social media with their cute moments. Their on-screen chemistry in 'Jab We Met' had made their fans adore their off-screen relationship as well. Everyone was rooting for them to tie the knot and become a power couple of Bollywood.

However, things started to fall apart between Shahid and Kareena while the shooting of Tashan, as the actress fell in love with Saif Ali Khan. At that time, nobody knew why the sweethearts of Bollywood broke up with each other suddenly.

However, Kareena has now opened up on her past, the breakup with Shahid and how she fell for Saif eventually.

In one of Bebo's recent interview, she opened up boldly about her relationship with Shahid and later with Saif Ali Khan. The 39-year-old revealed that while shooting for 'Jab We Met', she was going through a lot of emotional trauma just like the character 'Geet' that she was playing in the film.

Speaking to Anupama Chopra on Film Companion, Kareena Kapoor has been quoted saying, "In fact, it was Shahid who actually said that I should hear this script of this film. He was like, 'It's amazing, the girl's part is amazing and you should do it.' He kind of actually got this entire project together and both of us ended up doing this film," she said.

Talking about the breakup she said, "Of course, then destiny had its own plan and life took its own course. A lot happened in the making of this film and Tashan and our lives... We all kind of went our separate ways. And this beauty of a movie came out of it."

Kareena Kapoor Reveals She Was in Depression For Six Months

Since Tashan's failure at the Box Office, Kareena's break-up with Shahid Kapoor and her feelings for Saif all emerged at the same time, Bebo suffered a lot. All this took a toll on Kareena and she went into depression.

"It was tough on me professionally and personally. Because if you got to see how her (Geet's) life took a turn in the second half of the film, a lot of my life took a turn as well during the making of the film."

"When Tashan bombed and this film went on to become what it was, I was shattered. I was depressed for almost six months. I was like, I can't believe this has happened," she said. But she soon realized 'this is the way it was meant to be.'" said Kareena before signing off.

While she is now happily married to Saif, Shahid later tied the knot with Mira Rajput.