From Kareena Kapoor to Mira Rajput, Shahid Kapoor's name has often been linked with several celebs. While some were from the industry, few were not. There was a time when rumours of Shahid Kapoor dating Vidya Balan had just died down and there were rumours of him and Sania Mirza being more than "just good friends."

It was on Koffee with Karan that we got the clarification on this from the horse's mouth. When Karan Johar asked Shahid Kapoor if he was dating Sania Mirza at all, the Haider actor said, "No. Not at all. She is happily married." When Karan further prodded, "So the ball wasn't in your court?" Shahid quipped, "No, the ball wasn't in my court. I never went on to the court, actually." Not the one to give up so easily, Karan further asked, "So where did you play field?," thinking for a moment, Shahid said, "Where did I play the field? I didn't really..."

Shahid finally clears the air

It was at this point that Priyanka Chopra, who was rumoured to be dating Shahid was sitting next to him, burst out laughing. Almost giving up, Karan further said, "So you were just a friend of Sania? You do acknowledge her as a friend?" Shahid said, "We knew each other, yes." "So there wasn't a friendship?" Johar further asked. Shahid finally said, "It wasn't friendship but we were kind of in touch for a while."

Sania's take

However, even after several years, Karan Johar was not in a mood to let that go off that easily. When Farah Khan and Sania Mirza joined him on Koffee with Karan for the next season, Karan asked Sania the same question. Karan asked Sania Mirza, "There were some rumours about you and Shahid, were those true?" Taking a pause, Sania had said, "I can't remember it was so long ago. It never happened as I travel so much."

Both their answers make us understand that the two certainly weren't dating. However, some more time in touch, who knew something could have brewed between the two. Meanwhile, we are happy for both, Sania Mirza and Shahid Kapoor, who are happily married and have adorable children.