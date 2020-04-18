Before Shahid Kapoor found his soulmate in Mira Rajput and turned into a doting husband, the dashing actor had a very colourful life, offscreen as well. The fact that he dated Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra is now an open secret for all. The nation was rooting for Shahid and Kareena's jodi when the two parted ways and found love in someone else.

While several reports and conjectures were made on the reason behind the breakup, what led to it, how were the two coping up with it and who was at fault; Shahid always maintained a dignified silence on it. But, it was after he came into a relationship with Priyanka Chopra that he finally spoke about the whole furore.

Shahid Kapoor spills the beans

It was on Koffee with Karan that Shahid decided to bare his heart out. Talking about how things take a turn when he came out of a long relationship with Kareena Kapoor, Shahid had said, "You connect with everybody and anybody for a while. Atleast, that it how when you come out of a big relationship, I think. That's what happened with me. But, what's important to recognise is that relationship will happen when its meant to happen.

Just because you have been in a long relationship doesn't mean you will be in another one immediately. So you should take it as it comes. That's what I have learnt. Not to push anything, not to push the fatc that you want to be in a relationship. Or try and connect with someone at a level where it is not naturally happening. You should be chilled and see where it goes."

Pours his heart out

On being prodded further about why he never spoke about the break-up after it was over, Shahid said that he was fed up of the amount of things which were written about it and wanted to maintain whatever sanctity of the relationship he could. He said, "Itne record ho chuke the ke I thought kea b record band kar dena chahiye.

I knew anything and everything that I would say would be turned into something very controversial and I wanted to save whatever little dignity could be saved of what had happened. And I thought that the best thing to do would be not to talk about it. Honestly, I didn't feel like talking about it and I was quite disgusted with the amount of things which were already being spoken about."

Talking about why he chose to shut the case behind him, the Haider actor said, "And the last thing I wanted was to go there and start speaking myself. Because here I am saying that I want my privacy and then going around talking about it, then what right do I have to stop people from doing that."

While Kareena never acknowledged that she had dated Shahid Kapoor until recently, Shahid had always had good things to say about her whenever the chance came.