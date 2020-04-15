Of many Bollywood affairs, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's relationship remains the most
tragic and painful ones. Nearly a decade ago, the rumours of Shahid and Priyanka seeing each
other had made a lot of noise in the industry.
In 2010, the media had caught Shahid stepping out of Priyanka's apartment in the wee hours of
morning wearing shorts. It was that time when income tax officers gave a visit to Priyanka's
apartment. Their unexpected joint appearance had sent their fans into frenzy.
While there were chatters going on within the industry about their romantic affair, troubles started
cropping up between the two which took a toll on their relationship. It was reported that Priyanka
was avoided Shahid citing reasons that she was busy with her shoot schedule and work
commitments.
Shahid felt something fishy about Priyanka's action and began having a close watch on her. He
even asked his friends in the industry to inform him about Priyanka's whereabouts and her
activities. However, his friends, who also happened to be common friends with Priyanka, chose not
to remain tight-lipped on the issue.
Shahid learns about Priyanka's infidelity
However, a person from the same building informed Shahid about Priyanka's infidelity. Shahid took
the news in his stride and didn't react or confront Priyanka immediately. But little did he know that
tongues will soon start wagging in the industry.
Shahid couldn't handle the emotional turmoil anymore and called it quits. It was being said that the
main reason behind Shahid-Priyanka's separation was the actor's dominating nature which he
eventually learned to calm down after the bitter break-up. Their romance was indeed a short one.
Neither Shahid nor Priyanka were vocal about their relationship but Karan Johar churned it out
from Shahid when he appeared on Koffee With Karan. Without taking names, Shahid had revealed
that someone very famous once cheated on him. He even went on to acknowledge his past
relationships saying that his relationship was Kareena Kapoor was longer and with Priyanka was
shorter.
Cut to present, both Shahid and Priyanka are now married to their respective spouses Mira Rajput
and Nick Jonas. Shahid is now a father to his two children - daughter Misha and son Zain while
Priyanka is yet to start a family with Nick.