Of many Bollywood affairs, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra's relationship remains the most

tragic and painful ones. Nearly a decade ago, the rumours of Shahid and Priyanka seeing each

other had made a lot of noise in the industry.

In 2010, the media had caught Shahid stepping out of Priyanka's apartment in the wee hours of

morning wearing shorts. It was that time when income tax officers gave a visit to Priyanka's

apartment. Their unexpected joint appearance had sent their fans into frenzy.

While there were chatters going on within the industry about their romantic affair, troubles started

cropping up between the two which took a toll on their relationship. It was reported that Priyanka

was avoided Shahid citing reasons that she was busy with her shoot schedule and work

commitments.

Shahid felt something fishy about Priyanka's action and began having a close watch on her. He

even asked his friends in the industry to inform him about Priyanka's whereabouts and her

activities. However, his friends, who also happened to be common friends with Priyanka, chose not

to remain tight-lipped on the issue.

Shahid learns about Priyanka's infidelity

However, a person from the same building informed Shahid about Priyanka's infidelity. Shahid took

the news in his stride and didn't react or confront Priyanka immediately. But little did he know that

tongues will soon start wagging in the industry.

Shahid couldn't handle the emotional turmoil anymore and called it quits. It was being said that the

main reason behind Shahid-Priyanka's separation was the actor's dominating nature which he

eventually learned to calm down after the bitter break-up. Their romance was indeed a short one.

Neither Shahid nor Priyanka were vocal about their relationship but Karan Johar churned it out

from Shahid when he appeared on Koffee With Karan. Without taking names, Shahid had revealed

that someone very famous once cheated on him. He even went on to acknowledge his past

relationships saying that his relationship was Kareena Kapoor was longer and with Priyanka was

shorter.

Cut to present, both Shahid and Priyanka are now married to their respective spouses Mira Rajput

and Nick Jonas. Shahid is now a father to his two children - daughter Misha and son Zain while

Priyanka is yet to start a family with Nick.