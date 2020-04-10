Priyanka Chopra is a global icon but it hasn't been an easy journey for the actress so far. Priyanka's journey from Bareilly to the States has been a roller coaster ride. Before she got hitched to Nick Jonas Priyanka has dated several men in past, one of them being Aseem Merchant.

Priyanka during her struggling days was in a relationship with actor Aseem Merchant. Reports also suggest that PeeCee was quite serious in her relationship but she also was quite fed up with the frequent fights between the two. Priyanka and Merchant were together before PeeCee won the title of Miss World in 2002 and she dumped Aseem just after 2 years of winning the title.

The Priyanka Chopra- Aseem Merchant episode ended until one day when Priyanka's ex-manager Prakash Jaju revealed some personal details about Priyanka's past life. In 2016, Prakash Jaju posted a few tweets and began the sexiest rant on how women in Bollywood are suicidal, he apparently said this taking into consideration TV actress Pratyusha Banerjee's suicide that occurred in 2016.

Priyanka tried jumping off her building?

According to Jaju, Priyanka had tried to jump off her building after the death of her former boyfriend Aseem Merchant's mother. The former secretary said PeeCee had tried to end her life on 2-3 other occasions as well, after bitter fights with Aseem.

Prakash revealed the details on Twitter April 2, but it should be taken with a pinch of salt as his past raises doubts over his credibility. Priyanka's ex-manager spent 67 days in jail after the actress's parents filed a police complaint alleging he was harassing her by sending her obscene messages.

Later, Priyanka's ex-boyfriend Aseem Merchant announced he would make a film, titled "67 Days," on the episode. However, the film was eventually shelved after PeeCee sent a legal notice to Aseem.

Aseem later clarified that the film will not be based on Priyanka's life but on Prakash Jaju's life and his struggle in the entertainment industry. Aseem went on to say that he has immense for Priyanka and would never try to malign her or hurt her in any way. Aseem was last seen in Salman Khan's 'Wanted' while Priyanka is happily married to Hollywood pop singer Nick Jonas.