Coronavirus pandemic has brought everyone's life to a halt not only in India but worldwide. Ever since Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown, many countries in the west are following self-quarantine. Amidst all this, power couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, who is also seen practicing social distancing make sure that they share information about the COVID-19 outbreak on their social media.

After Priyanka Chopra going live with WHO director, Nick Jonas too went live with his friend, Nick talked about how they were doing in quarantine and sent out his prayers to the world. After raising a toast to good health and sending out wishes of well-being to their fans across the world, the couple kissed during the live session. Their quarantine kiss was full of love, passion, and respect for each other.

This isn't the first time the couple have lip locked or kissed publicly. Their PDA has always garnered eyeballs.

International Business Times brings to you some of the best and cherished memories of Priyanka and Nick where they broke the stereotype and kissed each other without fear.

PicNick welcome 2020 with a kiss

The intimate moment happened on New Year's Eve in Florida. When Nick, Kevin, and Joe were performing on the stage, Priyanka along with Danielle and Sophie Turner was cheering for them. As the clock struck 12, the girls joined the brothers on the stage to welcome New Year with champagne. Priyanka and Nick shared a passionate kiss while raising a toast. The fans cheered for them and the video of the mushy moment between the couple went viral.

Priyanka Chopra steals a kiss from hubby Nick Jonas on Golden Globes red carpet

Nick and Priyanka's 'Kiss Cam' went viral at the Golden Globe Awards red carpet night. Although a little reluctant, Priyanka gave in and kissed her man after which she took up the duty to wipe her lipstick off Nick's lips.

Happiness Begins Tour

Priyanka Chopra and her sister-in-law Danielle Jonas were at Jonas's brother's concert. Amid the concert, Kevin Jonas kissed his wife Danielle, and then Nick and Priyanka stole a kiss.

During dinner in Paris

Romantic and how! Ahead of his brother Joe and Sophie Turner's second wedding in Paris. Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra enamored with one another shared a passionate kiss while enjoying an alfresco dinner in the city of love.

And last but not least,

White wedding Kiss

The gorgeous couple's wedding kiss on December 1, is still one of the most adorable moments for fans. Dressed in Ralph Lauren Nick and Priyanka's passionate kiss is every girl's dream. PeeCee and Nick were lost in each other eyes and didn't care about the world.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas's stolen moments of ooh and aah have broken all the barriers of love.