Priyanka Chopra's marriage to American singer Nick Jonas had pulled everyone's attention as it turned out to the most great grand affair of 2018. All eyes were on the couple. People were curious to know how Priyanka and Nick got into a relationship and eventually got married.

And you won't believe, the global icon, the term Priyanka has earned for herself with her career graph, like any other girl, was told by her grandmother that no one will marry her because she doesn't know how to cook food.

Speaking about how her parents have been an inspiration to her, Priyanka revealed in the May issue of UK's Tatler magazine, "All my mother's sisters were academics and my dad was a free-thinking creative, a musician and an artist, as well as a surgeon. My grandmother – my dad's mum – always used to say, about me, 'Who's going to marry her? She can't cook.' And my dad would say, 'I'll send a cook with her. She never needs to go into the kitchen.' My mum didn't know how to cook when she got married. My dad taught her how. And he taught her everything he liked to eat. Clever man."

Priyanka also revealed that starting a family with Nick has always been on her list. Though she is committed to her work at this moment, she said that she and Nick will have a child whenever the right moment arrives.

"Right now, this year's really packed for me in terms of the work that I'm doing and the work that I've taken on. But having a family is very important to me and it always has been. It is something that I definitely want to do and I'm hoping that whenever God wills it, at the right, opportune time, it'll happen," she said.

Priyanka and Nick are currently in self-isolation in the US where the total number of corornavirus cases have shot up to 1,00,000. The country suffered atleast 10,000 deaths due to coronavirus infection which is the highest number of deaths till date for any nation.