Much before Priyanka Chopra made our desi men go weak in the knees and Nick Jonas skip a heartbeat, she was in news for her alleged closeness to Hollywood heartthrob, Gerard Butler. While the deets on how it all started between the two always still remains unknown, the Hollywood actor didn't leave a stone unturned in letting the world know about his affection for the Chopra girl.

While Priyanka never openly spoke about Butler, she did throw a big party for Butler when he was in the country in 2009. As per a TOI report, Butler kept proposing to Priyanka Chopra every half-an-hour without caring about anybody's presence. "Of course the party was for Gerard who was completely besotted by Priyanka and kept proposing to her every half hour. It's become a standing joke rather a 'kneeling' joke between them. 'Will you marry me?' he knelt and said every half hour while she would burst into laughter. She's clearly not interested in being Mrs. Butler," the report stated.

While with time people forgot about the two, Gerard didn't seem to have moved on. In 2012, at a function, the actor said, "I am still single because I am waiting for Priyanka Chopra."

Missing the flight

The actor had even stated that he had once considered missing his flight to be with Priyanka. Gerard said, "Last year, Priyanka was here (US) and I was going out of town to a wedding. I stay in Malibu and she was coming to party at Malibu and I couldn't meet. I was even thinking of missing the plane and going and saying hello because I hadn't seen her in a long time. But we are in touch all the time."

Priyanka – Nick Jonas

While Priyanka's name made headlines for being associated with various men over the years, but, it was Nick Jonas, who finally managed to steal her heart. Nick and Priyanka got married in an extravagant ceremony in India in December 2018.