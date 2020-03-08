Rumours of something more than friendship brewing between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra have always made all kinds of noise. While Priyanka has time and again expressed her love and adulation for Shah Rukh, King Khan hasn't been all quiet either. However, there was a time when Priyanka Chopra dumped Shah Rukh Khan, cleverly.

SRK's question

When Priyanka Chopra was a 17-year-old girl and one of the top 10 contestants for Femina Miss India 2000 pageant, she was proposed by Shah Rukh Khan on national television. Well, hold your horses! Shah Rukh Khan was one of the jury members of the pageant and had thrown a question at Priyanka. He had asked, "This is hypothetical. Who would you rather marry? A great Indian sportsmen with all the records in Indian cricket like Azhar Bhai here who would make our country proud, take you all around the world and make you swell with pride or an artistic business person with a difficult name to pronounce like Swarovski who would bedeck you with jewels and fine necklace and you will never have to buy a chandelier for your house ever again or a Hindi film star like me who has nothing better to do than give you complicated multiple choice questions about a hypothetical wedding like this."

Priyanka's surprising choice

While one would have found it difficult to resist Shah Rukh's proposal, Priyanka dumped him. She wittily replied, "I would go for a great Indian sportsman because when I come back home or he comes back home, I know I will be there to be his support to tell him that I am proud of him as much as India is. To be able to tell him, 'Hey look, you did your best.' I will take immense pride in my husband who will be a man of strong character if he can bring so much pride to my country."

Well, who would have known back then and a few years down the line, fate would bring the two together and how! While Priyanka Chopra is now happily married to Nick Jonas, we can't wait for the two to share screen space again.