Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were recently spotted at Isha Ambani's Holi bash along with other Bollywood celebrities. Wearing an off-white Salwar Kameez set, Priyanka looked simple yet stunning while Nick donned wore an off-white Kurta Pyjama set. Both of them twinned together wearing the Indian wear and the same colour footwear.

As they arrived for the pre-Holi celebrations, Nick and Priyanka made sure to pose for the paparazzi who had gathered there. Striking their best pose, PC and Nick looked picture perfect. But it is not their stunning photos that caught our attention. Instead, Nick's reaction to being called 'Nick Sir' by the Indian paparazzi was unmissable.

If you are aware of how celebs are being called out by photographers and the reactions that they get from celebs, then you would know that Nick Jonas' reaction on being called Nick sir was super cute as he immediately looked at PeeCee and also had a smile on his face as soon as hearing 'Nick sir' from the media.

On the work front, Priyanka has exciting projects lined up in the West with Nick, Mindy Kaling, and others. She has not yet announced her next Bollywood film.

Bollywood celebrities at Isha Ambani's Holi party

Isha Ambani, daughter of Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani, who got married to Anand Piramal in 2018, hosted a lavish Holi party at her residence. And Bollywood celebrities arrived at the venue to grace the party with their presence.

Celebs like Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas, Jacqueline Fernandez, Vicky Kaushal and newlyweds Armaan Jain and wife Anissa Malhotra were seen arriving at Isha Ambani's house.

Rajkummar Rao along with girlfriend Patralekhaa, Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and actor Neelam Upadhyaya were also seen at the venue.