Ever since the Roshans have expressed their desire to be back on the Krrish franchise, rumours of who would be the leading lady in the film have been making headlines. A year has passed Rakesh Roshan had announced that Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead would hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. However, the movie was put on back burner when the filmmaker was diagnosed with cancer. And now that he is all hale and hearty, Krrish 4 is back on track and how.

It is being said that Rakesh Roshan, who had directed the previous instalments of Krrish, has now signed Sanjay Gupta, who had earlier directed Kaabil, to direct the film. And not just that, it is being reported that Krrish 4 will be made on a budget of Rs 250 crore to match up to or go beyond the level of Hrithik's recent release War.

Priyanka a bigger star than the franchise

Earlier, it was reported that though Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were being considered for a role in Krrish 4, a lot of actresses had met Rakesh Roshan to try their luck. However, an Asian Age report states that Rakesh is not even going to consider Priyanka Chopra for Krrish 4. "The Roshans are not even going to ask Priyanka this time. See, she won't do films in Bollywood that don't centre around her character. Everybody knows the Krrish franchise revolves around Hrithik Roshan's character. That can't be changed. Now that Priyanka is a big international star, Rakesh Roshan will, in all likelihood, find another co-star nearer home for Hrithik," told a source to the publication.

Will Deepika Padukone be roped in?

"It is almost certain that Priyanka Chopra Jonas who played the female lead with Hrithik Roshan in the previous Krrish films, won't be back in the fourth segment. Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan are keen to rope Deepika Padukone in. But the role would have to justify her presence. Only then would she agree to get into the franchise," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

Though it is being said that Krrish 4 will go on floors in the second half of 2020, Hrithik said that he can put a timeline for the project only after everything falls in right place.