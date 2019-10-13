A year has passed Rakesh Roshan had announced that Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead would hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. However, the movie was put on back burner when the filmmaker was diagnosed with cancer. And now that he is all hale and hearty, Krrish 4 is back on track and how.

It is being said that Rakesh Roshan, who had directed the previous instalments of Krrish, has now signed Sanjay Gupta, who had earlier directed Kaabil, to direct the film. And not just that, it is being reported that Krrish 4 will be made on a budget of Rs 250 crore to match up to or go beyond the level of Hrithik's recent release War.

"Yes Rakesh ji has roped in Sanjay Gupta to helm Krrish 4. Given that the film is a slick action entertainer, Gupta has the perfect sensibilities to direct such a movie," a source close to the Roshans was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

"The Krrish franchise has become pretty popular, well it is India's only superhero franchise so it is obvious that the budget would be a big one. Besides with the amount of VFX, pre and post production work that Krrish 4 will involve, a film on this scale will have to have a big budget. As of now, reports are that Rakesh Roshan has locked the budget at a whopping Rs. 250 cr," the source added.

Hrithik, who has immortalised Krrish with his brilliant portrayal and high flying maneuvers, too said that his father wants to go after the project with his full potential after his recovery.

"This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn't keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go," he told Mid-Day.

Though it is being said that Krrish 4 will go on floors in the second half of 2020, Hrithik said that he can put a timeline for the project only after everything falls in right place.

Earlier, it was reported that though Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were being considered for a role in Krrish 4, a lot of actresses had met Rakesh Roshan to try their luck.