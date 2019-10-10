The year of 2019 has been incredible for Hrithik Roshan with Super 30 receiving so much love and accolades from all quarters and then War smashing records at the Box Office. It was a difficult journey for the actor to ace the role of a Bihari for Super 30 and then immediately getting in the skin of Kabir for WAR.

Hrithik took to his social media and shared a video giving us an insight into his journey of transformation with the caption, "The other side of K.A.B.I.R Behind the scenes"

"It all began in September 2018", Hrithik said, "the transformation was the hardest thing I had to go through and the only person I had to blame was myself", he added, "that was the toss over after Super 30." With the back injury becoming the hindrance the Superstar had a long way to achieve his goal but the tenure to reach there was extremely short.

Starting the year with 'Super 30' a film that shed the light on the life of Anand Kumar, the actor received immense appreciation for his role. The film went on to become a huge success as not only was it appreciated by the audience but even the box office reflected magnificent numbers.

More so, the actor starred in the power-packed action film WAR and his character Kabir has become an instant hit where the fans are loving the enigmatic character. The film has become a record-breaker with its box office collections and the audience just cannot stop gushing over Hrithik Roshan's perfect body, his foot tapping dance moves and most importantly his tremendous performance as an actor. The actor shone once again as he not only took up the challenge to get in shape after Super 30 but excelled at it and that too within a time frame of just two months.

The actor has been garnering immense love from fans as they have left no stone unturned to show the actor how much they love him and are flooding his social media timelines with congratulatory messages.