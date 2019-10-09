War showed superb growth in its collection at the Indian box office on Tuesday. The Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer has crossed the historical benchmark of Rs 200 crore on its seventh day.

Having opened to a historical response, War collected Rs 166.25 crore gross at the Indian box office in its five-day-extended first weekend. Taran Adarsh tweeted, "#War - in just 5 days - crosses *lifetime biz* of #Kesari, #TotalDhamaal, #Saaho [#Hindi version], #Chhichhore, #Super30 and #GullyBoy... Is now fifth highest grossing film of 2019... Should surpass *lifetime biz* of #Bharat and #MissionMangal soon."

War continued to take the box office by storm even on Monday, thanks to the Dussehra festival. Despite the lower ticket rates, the movie collected over Rs 20 crore net at the Indian box office on its sixth day. The trade experts, who were stunned by its massive business, described it as 'truly sensational'.

The Siddharth Anand-directed action-thriller went on to show huge growth in its business in the domestic market on Tuesday, as it was a holiday on account of Dussehra. War collected Rs 27 crore net at the Indian box office on its seventh day, taking its total to Rs 215.60 crore net. Sumit Kadel tweeted, "#WAR Tuesday- ₹ 27 cr nett appx. Grand total 7 days all Languages stands - ₹ 215.60 cr nett appx. HISTORIC."

War has shattered the lifetime collection record of Akshay Kumar's multi-starrer movie Mission Mangal and Bharat, which minted Rs 202 crore net and Rs 211.07 crore net, respectively at the Indian box office in their lifetime run. It has become the third highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2019 in the domestic market after Kabir Singh, Uri: The Surgical Strike and Bharat.

By the end of its opening week, War would beat the lifetime record of Uri - The Surgical Strike, which raked in Rs 244.06 crore net in domestic mark in its total run. In its second weekend, the movie would become the highest grossing film of the year, shattering the record of Kabir Singh, which minted Rs 278.24 crore net at the Indian box office in its lifetime.