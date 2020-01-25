The hunt for a leading lady opposite Hrithik Roshan in Krrish 4 has been going on over the past couple of years now. It was reported that though Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif were being considered for a role in Krrish 4, a lot of actresses had met Rakesh Roshan to try their luck. And it looks like Deepika Padukone may become a part of Krrish franchise if things fall in right place.

Earlier, there had been reports that Deepika and Hrithik may come together for a movie and their several public outings thereafter had also sparked speculations. It was also reported that the two will be seen romancing in remake of Amitabh Bachchan's 1982 film Satte Pe Satta. But before that, viewers might get a chance to watch them together in the superhero franchise.

"It is almost certain that Priyanka Chopra Jonas who played the female lead with Hrithik Roshan in the previous Krrish films, won't be back in the fourth segment. Hrithik and his father Rakesh Roshan are keen to rope Deepika Padukone in. But the role would have to justify her presence. Only then would she agree to get into the franchise," a source was quoted as saying by Bollywood Hungama.

However, there is no official confirmation from the makers of Krrish 4 and the two lead actors.

Krrish 4 back on track

A year had passed when Rakesh Roshan had announced that Krrish 4 starring Hrithik Roshan in the lead would hit the theatres during Christmas 2020. The movie was put on back burner when the filmmaker was diagnosed with cancer. And now that he is all hale and hearty, Krrish 4 is back on track.

Hrithik, who has immortalised Krrish with his brilliant portrayal and high flying maneuvers, too had said that his father wants to go after the project with his full potential after his recovery.

"This franchise is close to our heart, so, when my father wasn't keeping well, we decided to put it aside for a while. Now, he has recovered and is raring to go," Hrithik had told Mid-Day.

Though it is being said that Krrish 4 will go on floors in the second half of 2020, Hrithik said that he can put a timeline for the project only after everything falls in right place.