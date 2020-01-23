After working in masala entertainers as well as serious films, the Greek God of Bollywood - Hrithik Roshan - has been wishing to step into the shoes of a cop! Yes, you heard it right. He has earlier essayed the role of a King, a poor Maths teacher and whatnot. But what he has not tasted yet is the character of a police officer and is urging filmmakers to write such roles for him.

The actor, who has seen the police toiling hard in Mumbai, exuded the joy of living in "one of the best cities" and credited it all to the Mumbai Police force. Seems like we have got the answer of why he suddenly is so interested in playing a cop onscreen.

"In my entire life, I have essayed all kinds of roles. However, I haven't got a chance to play the character of a policeman. I would urge the filmmakers to write a police officer's role for me because that will be the most challenging role of my life. I am sure I will make it the best role of my life," he said.

If Hrithik gets the desired role, which he most likely will, he would join a list of B-towners who have donned the hat of a policeman in their films. Some of those even turned out to be iconic, including Ajay Devgn's 'Singham', Salman Khan as Chulbul Pandey in 'Dabangg' and Ranveer Singh in 'Simma'.

The actor, who debuted in the film industry with 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai', has lived scores of lives in his careers and has left his fans spellbound! From playing Akbar in 'Jodhaa Akbar' to painting the life of a superhero in 'Krrish', he has displayed magic on the big screen every time.

Last he was seen in the box office hit 'War', wherein he shared the screen with Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor. Hrithik is reportedly working on the fourth instalment of his superhero flick 'Krrish 4'.

Greek god's stardom

His first film 'Kaho Na Pyar Hai' turned 20 a week ago. Aspiring actors, no matter if you are an outsider or a star kid, wish to make it big in the industry with their debut and shoot to immense stardom. But it would surprise you to know that Hrithik, who shot to fame with the film, was intimidated by his overnight stardom.

His father and popular actor-director Rakesh Roshan revealed how the instant fame affected Hrithik and shared that he was crying in his room complaining about people wanting to meet him because of which he couldn't concentrate on his work.

"I remember this incident, three or four months after the film had released. Hrithik was crying in his room. He was like, 'I can't handle it. I can't work, I can't go to the studio. There are buses full of girls and boys coming to meet me. I'm not getting a chance to learn, to act, to concentrate on my work. Everybody wants to meet me'," Rakesh Roshan told The Quint in an interview.

In the past, Hrithik had admitted that he got nearly 30,000 marriage proposals after the release of his debut film. For the uninitiated, Hrithik was not the first choice of Rakesh Roshan. The filmmaker wanted to cast Shah Rukh Khan in the film but destiny had other plans.