Won't it be a dream come true if one gets to live in Shah Rukh Khan's bunglow 'Mannat'? For some, may be no, but for many, the answer would be yes! A similar thing was expressed by a fan of SRK and the actor's reply proved he is not only the king of hearts but of humour and wit too!

On Wednesday, the actor started a #AskSRK session on Twitter to answer some of his fan's questions. Participating in the activity, a Twitter user wrote "Sir, I want to rent a room in Mannat. How much will it cost?". In no time, SRK responded to him with a witty answer.

"30 saal ki mehnat mein padega," he replied.

Translation: It would cost 30 years of hard work.

Tweeple applauded this reply of the 'Badshah' for his spontaneity. One person wrote, "Witty as always", while another user said, "How is ur sense of humor so good?? Witty."

There were some other users too who got answers from their favourite actor. One of them had asked King Khan for some advice for Chemistry students, to which he directed him to his "chemistry teacher", Sushmita Sen, from 'Main Hoon Na'.

He also revealed that he has reserved the "best movies of his life" for this decade.

SRK to star in Rajkumar Hirani's next

On the work front, the actor is most likely to work with 'Sanju' filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani in his next film, the name of which is not known yet. As per reports, the director is looking forward to casting Kajol opposite SRK in the film. The iconic duo has been ruling the hearts and never go unnoticed.

While it would be nothing less than a visual treat to see them collaborating after Rohit Shetty's 'Dilwale', it is yet to be seen if the project would even come true. However, if SRK is cast opposite Kajol in this upcoming film, chances are that he might see a hit after years of delivering flops (Jab Harry Met Seja, Zero etc.)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to bring together SRK and Salman

Other reports on the actor's work-life also say that filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is working on bringing him together with Salman Khan. The duo has had some disputes. But the issues have recently been sorted and it seems like they have agreed to work with each other.

Salman and Shah Rukh have played cameos in each other's films but have not teamed up for a full-fledged project. This film is said to be produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. In an interview with a leading daily, he confirmed the news.

"Yes, it almost happened. Both SRK and SK had agreed to come together, we were excited about it. But I believe Sanjay Leela Bhansali wasn't very happy with the second half of the script and wanted more time to work on it," Nikhil said.

Shah Rukh's last film 'Zero' tanked at the box office. The film was directed by Anand L Rai. Post the release, Shah Rukh has not announced any of his projects and it is said that he wants to take a break. Well, let us wait for an official confirmation from the actor duo.