Jacqueline Fernandez is no doubt one of the most stylish actors of Bollywood. The actor's scintillating appearance in every movie manages to brighten up the screen.

As Jacqueline currently busy with her upcoming video with Bigg Boss 13 first runner-up Asim Riaz, the fans have been keeping tabs on the release of the same. Yesterday, she shared a few pictures on her Instagram profile where she can be seen dressed in a traditional outfit while posing with a bow and arrow.

While this chirpy actress has always been seen sharing entertaining videos and photos, recently she opened up about her early days in the industry.

Talking about the difficulties she faced as a newcomer in B-Town, she told Pinkvilla that she was asked to change her name as it sounded too western. She said, "I just wanted to be me. So, I didn't put an act! People told me, 'Do a nose job, change your name'. I was like, is all this really needed? I was calm, relaxed and collected about it. It worked out for me."

"I would actually laugh though. I was told to change my name to Muskaan. My agency had these suggestions: Should we change her name because Jacqueline Fernandez is too western. How do we crack the industry with such a name? I was sure I'm not changing my name. People used to tell me I have to be a certain way. They wanted me to make my eyebrows darker. And the one feature of mine which I loved since childhood was my nose and then, someone asks me to change my nose," she added.

Here are some pictures of Jackie proving that she's a true desi girl!

Mumbai is one city meeting an angel is much easier than getting a decent house to live. We might think that celebrities get everything easily but that's not really true. Being a celebrity comes with a price tag. People naturally assume that you live a hippie life with booze, relationships and drugs.

Talking about the challenges faced in finding accommodations when she came to the city, Jacqueline said, "When I first moved to the city I got questions about, Oh! you're a single girl who's trying to be an actress?" Even when she became a celebrity, it was difficult for her to get a house as people would question her lifestyle as an actress.

"Every single time I moved, It would be about like oh! she's an actress? let's charge her more. Oh! she's an actress? let's double her rent next month and it was so unfair,", she added.

Not only outsiders but some people from the film fraternity also made fun of her for being somebody who hasn't been born and raised in India. Making fun of her accent and choices people humiliated her.

"Once I was going to a Diwali party, and I wanted to dress all traditional, and there were three of my friends from the industry, who were like why are you wearing this? You're not even Indian and I was like that's so mean," said Race 3 actress.

The 34-year-old actress was last seen in Netflix's Drive, which also starred Sushant Singh Rajput. The actress has also been roped in for Netflix's crime thriller Mrs Serial Killer which will be produced by Farah Khan.