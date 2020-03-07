It is no secret that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are the hottest, most popular and richest celeb jodis we have in the industry today. While we got a glimpse of their net worth and what they are capable of spending at the five-day-long wedding festivities, let's take a look at their individual and combined net worth.

Nick Jonas net worth

A Republic world report states that Nick Jonas' total net worth is estimated to be $25 million or ₹171 crores. The singer from the Jonas brothers trio enjoys maximum popularity and adulation in comparison to the other two. Apart from writing songs and singing them, Nick has also appeared in several music videos, TV shows, and chat shows. Nick and Priyanka's Beverly Hills bungalow, which boasts of being one of the most luxurious bungalows is said to cost around ₹6.50 million or ₹48 crores.

Priyanka Chopra's net worth and remuneration

Apart from bagging big movies and starring in the lead of a US show, Priyanka has opened her own production house which has been churning out good content every year. Priyanka Chopra's net worth is said to be $20 million. Priyanka apparently charges Rs 12 crores per movie and Rs 5 crore per endorsement. Apart from this, the desi diva made a huge bank balance by charging Rs ₹3 crores per episode of Quantico where she played an FBI agent. A Republic report also states that she charges somewhere around Rs 4 to 5 crores for a five-minute performance at award shows.

Priyanka about age difference with Nick Jonas

Priyanka Chopra is ten years older than Nick Jonas. Talking about being trolled for her age and getting married to someone younger than him, Priyanka told InStyle magazine, "People gave us a lot of sh*t about that and still do. I find it really amazing when you flip it and the guy is older, no one cares and actually people like it."

Priyanka had also revealed that Nick shares a warm bond with her mother. "I wasn't worried when I met them because I met them at a wedding and I have lived in the US. But taking him to India, I was a little concerned about how he would react to India being a completely different culture. It's an adventure of every sense. When Nick was coming down the first time, I was a little like, 'Oh, man...' Both my mom and Nick speak at this decibel (inaudible murmur), so anyone around them is like, 'Huh? Sorry what?' When they were speaking to each other when they met, I was like, 'Are they even going to understand each other? Cause I don't understand the conversation," she told the magazine.