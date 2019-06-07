Priyanka Chopra Jonas recently showed off her modern desi look in a golden saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani wherein she flaunted her bare back for American magazine InStyle's July 2019 issue. The Quantico actress uploaded several photographs of her desi look wearing different types of sarees but her skin show in the traditional attire irked many on social media. But the designer has defended Priyanka's most talked about look.

"Fashion is such an important part of global culture, often arising from centuries of tradition, and doesn't go out of style when the seasons change. The 'Saree' is one of the most iconic and recognized silhouettes from India. To me, its beauty lies in its versatility, not just in drape and fabric. It embodies elegance, femininity, and power, and I love how I feel when I'm wearing one," Priyanka Chopra wrote on Instagram. But netizens agreed to disagree with her.

Many online users were of the opinion that it was misleading. "Last time I checked being creative meant more than being naked...FYI @priyankachopra a "Saree" comes with a blouse! Just in case you forgot. My problem is if you wanna go topless thats absolutely fine!...but wearing a saree & NOT even showing it in the picture does not do justice to you or the culture," one among other users commented.

However, designer Tarun Tahiliani said that there was nothing vulgar about Priyanka going backless in a saree.

"There's nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her [Priyanka] versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon," Tarun was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.