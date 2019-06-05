There is no stopping Priyanka Chopra. Apart from winning the heart of Nick Jonas, the diva has ruled the roost in Bollywood and Hollywood. Barely inseparable for a moment, Priyanka and Nick recently attended the premiere of Jonas Brothers' documentary Chasing Happiness.

Priyanka wrote a heart-warming message for husband Nick Jonas, saying, "I'm so proud.. Last night was a another testament of how incredible your bond is as a family.. @jonasbrothers I love you all and am so proud! #chasinghappiness on @amazonprimevideo @nickjonas @joejonas @kevinjonas ❤️ team @philymack and @johnlloydtaylor you crushed it!"

While Nick opted for a classic burgundy suit and black shirt, Priyanka Chopra was a sight to behold in a long-sleeved black dress with a thigh-high slit and netting-style neckline. While one section of fans and netizens couldn't stop applauding her eccentric fashion style, there was another section which just couldn't digest Priyanka's bold style.

Amidst all the praising and trolling, while one netizen compared Priyanka to Baahubali, another accused her of trying to show her legs purposely and fake.

Priyanka Chopra is currently shooting for The Sky is Pink where she will be seen with Farhan Akhtar. She has also signed Salman Khan's Eid release – Bharat – earlier, but, had to opt out of the project owing to her sudden decision to tie the knot with beau Nick Jonas. An upset Salman Khan had revealed that Priyanka had asked his sister to speak to him and had insisted on being a part of the project but backed out at the last minute. He also said that the team was ready to accommodate dates for her but she was insistent on leaving the project. Salman also said that Katrina Kaif should thank Priyanka for opting out which eventually led to her making her way into the film.