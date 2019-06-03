Priyanka Chopra and the Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle have been good friends since 2016 when they met at the Elle Women in Television dinner. There were reports of a crack in their friendship but Priyanka has once again set the records straight when she addressed the criticism against Meghan ever since the latter got married to Prince Harry and became a member of the royal family.

"I've seen that and it's really unfortunate. But if there's anyone who can handle it, it's her. Of course, it has to do with racism, it's an obvious reason," Priyanka Chopra told The Sunday Times in an interview.

Praising Meghan for being herself even after becoming a part of the royal family, Priyanka said, "The beauty of Meg is that she's been herself through all of this. A lot of people got to know her after everything, but I knew her before [she started dating Harry] and she's the same chick. Now she's got a real platform, she talks about the same things she always did."

She further added, "We spent hours speaking about the difference that influence and dialogue can make to the world before this whole thing happened, so what you see now is authentically her. She's always been the girl wanting to move the needle."

Talking about her connection with Meghan Markle, Priyanka said, "We just connected on how we see the world and as girls. Meghan is such a progressive, modern girl. She's what the world is today -- a self-made woman who looks like each one of us. I mean, she's stunning. But she is so completely herself."

Earlier, there were reports that Priyanka had skipped Meghan's baby shower because of their feud but the Quantico stars rubbished the rumours. She also denied meeting Meghan and her son Archie Harrison and giving gifts to him.