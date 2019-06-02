Priyanka Chopra has finally shut down the reports that she and Meghan Markle were in some sort of feud because she reportedly missed out on Meghan's highly publicised baby shower. In addition to this, she even put down the rumours to rest that she and her husband Nick Jonas met with Archie and gifted him some cool presents.

Earlier this week, there were several bogus claims that suggested that Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas allegedly gifted Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor a $250 bubble blower. At this same time, fans were even guessing that the couple may have picked out the Tiffany & Co. baby comb or some other interesting items to give to Archie.

However, Priyanka's reps released a statement in which they denied that Chopra and Jonas met with Meghan Markle and her son Archie in the first place. As per the statement, "Priyanka has not seen Meghan and has no plans to see Meghan during this trip. She is in town for professional commitments."

Even Priyanka Chopra decided to defend herself and her friendship with Meghan Markle. As per the Quantico TV series actress, all the contended gift ideas would have been great but she was only in London for work purpose. The Bollywood actress also slammed the bogus insider who allegedly gave false information about her supposed meeting with Meghan Markle.

This is what Priyanka Chopra tweeted:

While these are great gift ideas... this story is untrue, and I was actually in town for work. I hope whoever this "source" is starts checking their facts more often. https://t.co/S2sDlEiLaZ — PRIYANKA (@priyankachopra) May 31, 2019

Things started to go sour between Priyanka and Meghan after the actress missed out in attending Meghan's baby shower. But it does not mean that there is some sort of friction between these two. The last time Chopra spoke about her friendship with Markle was when she was a guest at Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

On the show, when a fan asked Priyanka to comment on the rumours that suggested that Meghan Markle is angry with Priyanka and that is why did not attend her wedding with Nick Jonas. For this, Priyanka brushed the comment with her mesmerizing laugh. Even Andy added that "they said you didn't go to her baby shower because you were p**ed at her!"

To this, Priyanka Chopra stated that the rumors are apparently not true.

So, it looks like Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas did not get a chance to meet Meghan Markle and her baby Archie yet. We know for sure that once Baywatch actress will meet her friend, she will completely put all the feud rumours to rest.