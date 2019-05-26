Nick Jonas recently wrote a heartfelt love letter to his wife Priyanka Chopra and instantly broke down the internet for being such romantic and all.

Exactly one year ago, Nick Jonas went to see Emma Watson-starrer Beauty and the Beast at the Hollywood Bowl with Priyanka Chopra. The acclaimed singer recently talked about that day and penned a tribute to the Quantico TV series actress, who then became the star of his eyes.

On Instagram, the 26-year-old singer remembered the time when he went to see the movie with his close friends and one of those friends was the woman who would later become his best friend and then his wife.

"I am so grateful for our journey together so far," Nick continued. "You make me smile every day and you inspire me to be the best version of myself. I am honoured to be your husband. I love you."

Priyanka Chopra reciprocated the same feelings as she replied to her husband's post by stating, "the most amazing thing that ever happened to me is you. I love you babs..."

If you are thinking that Nick Jonas only wrote this heartfelt message to his dear wife then you are wrong. The "Sucker" singer also got his Indian wife tickets to see Meriah Carey in a concert in London. The 36-year-old actress took to Instagram to thank her husband for this amazing gift. She also thanked Carey for being such a wonderful being.

"The best husband ever... A #lambily member's dream came true...Even though he was busy and we were apart, he made sure I celebrated our one-year anniversary w my fave!" she wrote. "The incomparable@mariahcarey #Mimi — you were amazing! So lovely meeting you and thank you for the incredible show .. you will always be my baby @nickjonas Happy one year love!"

Meanwhile, in work front, Priyanka Chopra has some interesting projects lined up for 2019. The Baywatch movie actress was recently seen in a Netflix original movie, Isn't It Romantic? Following which, she is going to star in a Bollywood movie, The Sky is Pink. At the same time, as we earlier reported, she is going to play Ma Anand Sheela in her next Hollywood project.