After watching the sensational documentary about Osho on Netflix, viewers will get to see a feature film based on Wild Wild Country. As per reports, Priyanka Chopra is going to develop a feature film and will cover the story of Ma Anand Sheela.

During Priyanka Chopra's appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she talked about her early dating days with Nick Jonas, she revealed her plans to develop a feature film based on Wild Wild Country.

Priyanka revealed that she is partnering with director Barry Levinson to make the movie. The 76-year-old Levinson is best-known for his works in films like Diner, The Natural, and critically acclaimed, Rain Man.

Priyanka Chopra also shed light on Ma Anand Sheela and revealed that she loved the eight-part Netflix documentary and how they are planning to tell the story.

"We're developing it as the character of Sheela, who was this guru who originated from India, [Osho's] right-hand woman. And she was just devious and created a whole cult in America, brought people here," Priyanka told Ellen.

As per reports, Ma Anand Sheela is an Indian-born American-Swiss former spokeswoman of the Rajneesh movement and convicted for attempted murder. From 1981 to 1985, she managed Osho's Rajneeshpuram Ashram in Wasco County in Oregon, United States.

In 1985, Ma Anand Sheela pleaded guilty to attempted murder and assault in the 1984 Rajneeshee bioterror attack. The famous bioterror attack was the food poisoning of 751 individuals in Oregon, through the deliberate contamination of salad bars at several local restaurants. For this, Ma Anand Sheela was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison and paroled after 39 months.

Ma Anand Sheela later moved to Switzerland, where she got married and bought two nursing homes but in 1999 she was convicted by a Swiss court of "criminal acts preparatory to the commission of murder."

Coming back to Priyanka Chopra, after starring in Baywatch and Quantico, she will be seen in Todd Strauss-Schulson's comedy, Isn't It Romantic? The upcoming fantasy comedy movie will follow a woman who, after getting hit on a head, wakes up in a world where everything around her plays out like a romantic comedy. Netflix users can see the movie on February 28.