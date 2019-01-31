Priyanka Chopra is in her honeymoon phase with her husband Nick Jonas. There were several reports in the past that the reason behind her hasty decision to get married is because she was pregnant. The Bollywood actress recently dismissed all the rumors of her pregnancy by simply drinking tequila during a talk show.

Priyanka Chopra was recently a guest at Ellen DeGeneres' talk show. This was her first television interview post her grand-Indian wedding with Nick Jonas. During her conversation with Ellen, Priyanka Chopra opened up about her nuptials with Nick and how life has changed ever since she got married.

In the show, Priyanka Chopra gulped down a tequila shot and as per several reports, by doing this she dismissed all the speculations swirling about her life that she might be pregnant.

That being said, Priyanka herself revealed in the past about having a child. During her earlier conversation with E! News, and after knowing that her close friend Meghan Markle is expecting her first child with Prince Harry, Priyanka jokingly stated that a lot of her friends are having babies and now she feels like she needs to catch up.

On Ellen's show, the Quantico TV series actress also shared some details from her wedding and even admitted that despite having an assumption that Indian weddings are huge, she considers her wedding with Nick a small celebration.

"Usually Indian weddings are 1,000 people!" Priyanka said. "But we only had 200, which was mostly family because both of us have giant families. I think we just wanted to keep it super intimate, just family."

Priyanka further told Ellen that her own mother was very upset with her because they didn't invite several of their friends.

"She was like, I have to have another party for the 150,000 people I know. How can I not invite my jeweler?! How can I not invite my hairdressers!? So it was a whole conversation," Priyanka confessed.

In addition to this, the Baywatch movie actress spoke about the time when she didn't know Nick Jonas very well. Priyanka and Nick first started dating after the Met Gala and were engaged by her birthday in July. Few months after that, they tied the knot in a big Indian wedding. As per the acclaimed Bollywood actress, when she started dating Nick, they both showed each other their work from their early days as there were embarrassing things and this is how they both got to know each other.

Furthermore, Priyanka Chopra gushed over Nick Jonas and admitted that it shocks her how innocent and simple Nick truly is in real life.

"We know how it's like when you've been in entertainment a long time. He's so family driven, he's all about his parents. It's just really nice and sweet," she added.