Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' rumoured relationship only seems to be getting more interesting with every passing day. The Bollywood actress turned Hollywood diva was recently spotted in New York with her rumored beau. The two are now also sported wearing matching gold rings, adding fuel to the engagement rumours.

The 35-year-old actress reportedly spent Fourth of July in New York City with Jonas and his brothers. The gang was also joined by Joe Jonas' fiancée and 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner.

Chopra's fans were quick to point out that the actress has been sporting a new gold piece of jewelry in her recent public appearances. Reportedly, the matching rings were spotted on Jonas' fingers at JFK airport as well.

According to Page Six, Chopra and Jonas wore the gold rings on their right hand which can indicate that the purpose of the ring is only fashion, rather than an actual sign of any long-term commitment.

Brothers. The tradition continues. ?? A post shared by Nick Jonas (@nickjonas) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:55pm PDT

This is not for the first time when the reports of Chopra and Jonas engagement have surfaced. Prior to this, a news report from Filmfare reported stated that Nick Jonas came to India to officially meet Priyanka Chopra's family and to take their relationship forward. An alleged source even revealed that the family has decided to announce the engagement towards the end of July or in August.

Chopra's fans equally shared their excitement.

Wowww....can this be true please ???? — SHE AIN'T SOLO! ✋? (@PCsPepperoni) June 26, 2018 The Quantico actress is said to have met the 25-year-old singer during Met Gala 2017. They were even photographed together later in the evening attending Rihanna's after party, firing up rumours of a possible relationship. Following this, Chopra explained that they were both wearing Ralph Lauren and were simply seated at the designer's table, dismissing the rumours.

Shortly after, the pair were spotted dining together at Taco Medera in West Hollywood. A source told PEOPLE that Chopra even ran her hands through his hair and danced with him to the music.

"They were very affectionate with each other and seemed to not care who saw," the source further revealed.

Before Jonas, Chopra was previously linked to Bollywood actors like Akshay Kumar, Shahid Kapoor, and Shah Rukh Khan. As of now, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to officially confirm their relationship but fans are hoping to get a good news soon.