The cat is finally out of the bag: Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra are dating. The singer shared a beautiful video featuring the Quantico actress and revealed how spellbound he is by the Bollywood-turned-Hollywood star.

The couple were photographed leaving the Mumbai airport, India, together but chose to hide away from the paparazzi. While their attempts failed and gave fans a sneak peek into their airport looks, it appears that Nick wants to make things official hence shared the stunning video.

In the video, the actress is dressed a black-and-white ensemble and is captured strolling on a huge balcony. The actress flashes her gorgeous smile for the camera. Nick shared the video with the caption: "Her" along with a heart-eyed emoji.

The 35-year-old was photographed making her way for a dinner date with the 25-year-old in the same outfit. Now that Nick has confirmed it, we can't wait to hear for Priyanka to share details about her new-found love.

Several reports suggest that Priyanka has brought Nick to India with the hope of introducing him to her mother and friends. A source is quoted in a Mid-Day report that Nick will attend Priyanka's housewarming party – she is throwing for a sea-facing bungalow in Versova she bought a few years ago – and mingle with the actress's family.

"The party will take place over the weekend, and Nick will be the special guest of the evening. It will be an intimate affair with only her close friends in attendance. Last year was hectic for Priyanka as she had been shooting for the third season of Quantico in the US, leaving her little time for downtime. So, when talks of a housewarming party began, she felt it would be the perfect way to catch up with her near and dear ones," the insider revealed.

Check out the video shared by Nick Jonas here:

