Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are reportedly taking their relationship one step further. After meeting Nick's family, now reports suggest that the Quantico actress is all set to move in with the singer.

Nick is said to be seriously thinking about Priyanka and even discussed with his friends that the Quantico actress is more mature than his ex-girlfriends.

"Nick is telling pals that Priyanka is the one and he's asked her to move in with him," an insider told Life & Style. "Nick loves that Priyanka is older and more mature than his exes. There's no game playing. They have a really easy relationship."

Priyanka and Nick's summer romance is the talk of the town now. According to reports, they started dating at the same time when Nick's brother Joe Jonas got engaged to Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner. Now Nick wants to follow in his brother's footsteps and wants to settle down.

"Nick and Joe were always partners in crime, hitting the town together, but now that Joe has settled down, Nick is following in his footsteps. He's much more into low-key dates with Priyanka than the club scene now," the insider added.

But the question remains is whether Nick will get engaged to Priyanka just like his brother Joe and Sophie? We can only wait and watch.

Meanwhile, Nick is said to be giving company to Priyanka during her visit to Mumbai in the coming days. The Quantico actress has purchased her dream house which is said to be sea-facing bungalow worth Rs 100 crore. The huge mansion is a 15-bedroom bungalow and she is said to host a housewarming party for the same before she starts working on her next Bollywood film Bharat with Salman Khan.

Nick will come to Mumbai with Priyanka to attend the housewarming party. However, it has not been revealed when the Quantico actress will host the party.