Everybody wants to know when Priyanka Chopra will get married, including Pepsi CEO Indra Nooyi's mother. The Indian-born CEO recently revealed that Nooyi's mother wants to see Chopra married and settled.

The two Indian-born women shared the dais at the Forbes Women's Summit in New York. Priyanka turned heads with her all metallic ensemble at the event whereas Nooyi chose a black outfit with a colourful scarf for the event.

The powerful ladies discussed in length about growing up in Indian families, feminism and what they think of each other. It was during this exchange of thoughts that Priyanka's marriage was brought up.

The 35-year-old star and Nooyi were discussing their mothers when the CEO admitted that her mother is more conservative than Madhu Chopra (Priyanka's mother.) "I told my mother I was doing this panel with Priyanka. The first thing my mother said to me was, "Tell Priyanka to get married and settle down," Nooyi revealed.

No one can shush Indian mothers when it comes to marriage talks. Meanwhile, Chopra also admitted that the marriage talks are a topic at her house and went on to share that her mother has set a yardstick for Priyanka's future husband.

"Because I'm in my 30s, which is obviously over the hill, my mother said to me, "You'll get married the day you find someone who appreciates how hard you worked to get where you are,"' she revealed. Chopra also indicated she wasn't worried about having children too late. "We have science [for having babies]," she said.

The marriage discussions come amid the rumours that Priyanka is dating international singer Nick Jonas. Despite being spotted at weddings together, dining at eateries and indulging in PDA, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas haven't officially confirmed that they are dating.

Sources close to the couple are telling different news outlets that the couple are enjoying their time and could be getting serious about it. An insider close to Nick told People magazine that they "really like each other and "she fit right in" at the recent wedding Nick took her to. "His family enjoyed getting to know her, as well," added the insider.

"[Nick has] dated a lot over the last couple years but it's never been anything serious, so this is a big step," the source added.