Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted avoiding the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport last night. The hot couple, who is busy painting Hollywood red, has brought their magic to India and fans cannot be more excited.

The two stars were seen leaving Mumbai airport hiding their faces from the paparazzi. However, cameras caught a small glimpse of the couple together. Nick donned a pink tee and blue denim jacket for his visit.

It seems like Nick has come up with the task of impressing Priyanka's family and friends. Initial rumours were making the rounds that the actress was brought to the country to introduce Nick to her mother, Madhu Chopra.

Newer reports suggest that Priyanka has invited Nick to a housewarming party of her new bungalow where she will introduce him to her friends. Pinkvilla reports that the new property was Quantico star's dream house.

The bungalow is sea-facing and houses 15 bedrooms. To celebrate her buy, Priyanka is said to host a house-warming party. The report suggests Nick will join Priyanka on the occasion.

We'll have to wait to see how Madhu and Priyanka's friends react to her new boyfriend. Their visit to the country comes a few days after Priyanka was seen attending Nick's cousin's wedding in New Jersey. The Quantico star bonded so well with his family that Nick's brother Kevin Jonas told E! News that he found Priyanka super awesome.

She met Kevin's wife and daughter as well. Priyanka made her way to the wedding hand-in-hand with Nick and was photographed having a great time with his family.

Sources recently told Life & Style magazine that the new couple could be taking things to the next level. The publication reported that Nick will soon move-in with Priyanka.