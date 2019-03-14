Nick Jonas is constantly setting the husband goals! After making his wife Priyanka Chopra feature in a song, "Sucker," the talented singer has gifted his wife a new Mercedes. Talk about the best husband of the year!

The 26-year-old Nick Jonas is not leaving any stones unturned when it comes to impressing his wife Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico TV series star was one of the muses behind the Jonas Brother's first song in six years. The song, "Sucker" is currently sitting at the #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and is about the journey of falling in love. The song also featured Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and others.

After getting love and appreciation for "Sucker," Nick Jonas has made sure that he treats his wife with an unforgettable gift. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra shared a two-photo set of the spouses posing in front of a brand new Mercedes-Maybach.

For those who do not know about Mercedes-Maybach S 650 Sedan, it's a luxury variant by Mercedes with 6.0L V12 Biturbo engine and 621 horsepower at 4800-5400 rpm. This vehicle cross 60mph in just 4.6 seconds. In the American market, this beast will cost you around $199,900. This is what we call amazing speed while maintaining the class.

In the uploaded picture, Priyanka Chopra is seen holding a champagne glass in one hand and her puppy in the other arm while she is leaning towards Nick Jonas, who holds the bottle of champagne. The brand new Mercedes-Maybach is shining in the backdrop. Such a perfect picture of this newlywed.

"When the hubby goes number one ... the wifey gets a @maybach!" Priyanka Chopra captioned the post. "Introducing ... Extra Chopra Jonas ... haha ... I love you baby! Yaaay! Best husband ever ... @nickjonas."

Even though Nick Jonas spent a ton of money on this car, there was a time when he joked about the price they were paying on their marriage. During a recently held lie detector test on Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, when it was asked to Nick about the multiple wedding receptions with Priyanka, the noted singer joked that when he looked at the massive bill, he knew that he was "done with these weddings."

In any case, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra love each other a lot and we are sure that this Mercedes-Maybach will take them on several rides which the couple will remember for the rest of their lives. Happy driving, you guys!