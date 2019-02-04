Matt Reeves' The Batman is likely to cast a young and familiar face for the titular role of Bruce Wayne. Crazy as may it sound, Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas may like to play the role of Batman.

Earlier this week, it was reported that Ben Affleck would not be reprising his role of Bruce Wayne in Matt Reeves' The Batman movie which is scheduled to release in 2021. As per the reports, the writer-director and Warner Bros. wants to hire a young actor to portray the caped crusader.

In a recent Instagram post by Hypebeast, the publication quizzed its followers as who is going to reprise the role of Bruce Wayne aka Batman in Matt Reeves-directed superhero movie. Some fans were quick to observe that Priyanka Chopra's husband Nick Jonas left a pretty interesting comment to the post.

To the publication's post, pop singer Nick Jonas replied, "First name Nick. Last name Jonas."

It looks pretty obvious that Nick Jonas is up for the role of Bruce Wayne if Matt Reeves consider him.

Over the years, Nick Jonas has impressed the fans and critics by his performance in several movies. He was most recently seen as Alex Vreeke in Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle. In addition to this, he is going to star as Davy Prentiss Jr. in Doug Liman's Chaos Walking. The science fiction movie will also feature Tom Holland and Daisy Ridley.

As of now, there are several other stars who are suggested by fans that may replace Ben Affleck for a younger Bruce Wayne. At the same time, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Jake Gyllenhaal is reportedly ahead of Game of Thrones star Kit Harington in the race to play the new Batman. As per Ladbrokes, chances of Kit Harington to portray Batman are 4-1 but Gyllenhaal is winning it by 3-1.

With Matt Reeves' The Batman movie, it looks like Warner Bros. is going to reboot the superhero. So, whomever the studio cast to play Bruce Wayne, he is most likely to reprise the role in other multistarrer DC Extended Universe movies. That being said, Ben Affleck may still reprise his role in other Batman movies, which will share the timeline of Aquaman, Justice League, and Wonder Woman.