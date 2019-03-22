Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas form one of those new couples who is giving marriage goals. The couple is constantly trying to impress each other and proving that they are a perfect match. After admitting that she is a terrible wife, Chopra has candidly spoken about indulging in FaceTime sex with Nick Jonas.

Priyanka Chopra was recently featured with Sophie Turner and Jonas brothers in their return song, "Sucker." The song was very well received and got the No. 1 spot as well. After the success of the song, Nick gifted his Indian wife a brand new Mercedes, which costs somewhere around $199,000 in the American market.

Although the couple is madly in love with each other, there are still a few things which apparently makes Priyanka a terrible wife. During her recent appearance at The View, Priyanka candidly spoke about her married life and even called herself a "terrible, terrible" wife.

Following this, the 36-year-old Priyanka Chopra recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. On the talk show, the former Quantico star couldn't stop gushing about her singer husband. During Andy Cohen's game of "I Do's and I Don'ts," Priyanka answered something very personal.

Andy asked if Priyanka and Nick used sexting or FaceTime sex when they are not together. For this, Priyanka was quick with her answer and confidently said, "for sure!"

In addition to this, when it was asked to her if she has ever helped her husband Nick Jonas manscape the hair on his body, she replied negatively before revealing she did shave the hair on the back of his neck once. Well, it looks like Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are indeed a fun couple.

Meanwhile, several fans have been wondering when Priyanka Chopra's pregnancy will be announced. Priyanka recently starred in Netflix's Isn't It Romantic and during the premiere, she stated that she needs to have children but has not sorted out anything as of now. Priyanka Chopra has a very busy 2019 ahead of her as she has multiple projects lined-up.