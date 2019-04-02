Avengers: Endgame movie is bringing a huge star cast and after the end of the current Phase of MCU, there are a lot of new faces which we are going to see. In the future Marvel projects, it is rumoured that Angelina Jolie will play a major role. In addition to this, there are reports of Priyanka Chopra joining hands with Endgame director for future projects.

Avengers: Endgame co-director Joe Russo has now confirmed that he is currently talking to former Quantico star, Priyanka Chopra about a potential future project. As we earlier stated, Joe Russo planned to come to India to promote the Avengers: Endgame movie. During the press interview, when it was asked to him whether he would like to work with an Indian actor in the near future, Joe Russo stated that he would love to work with the Bollywood actress, Priyanka Chopra. He further stated that they are talking to her about something but could not reveal anything at this moment.

"I'd love to work with Priyanka," he said, "I'm smiling only because we're potentially talking to her about something, I'm just not going to say what yet," via Hindustan Times.

India has contributed amazingly in the last couple of Marvel movies. While talking about the country, Joe Russo stated that India is the fastest growing market in the world when it comes to Marvel superheroes.

"India is incredibly important. It's the fastest growing market in the world for Marvel."

So, there are chances that in the next phase of Marvel Cinematic Universe, we will get to see Priyanka Chopra playing a major role — maybe we will get to see her in Captain Marvel 2 or Black Panther 2. At the same time, there is this possibility that she may appear as a potential antagonist in the future Marvel movies. If that happens, then it would seriously be a huge step for Chopra, who made a name for herself after starring in a couple of Hollywood movies and after marrying Nick Jonas.

At the same time, Joe Russo also stated that Indian Superstar Rajinikanth's Robot movie influenced the climactic moment in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

"In Robot, where all the robots form a snake? All the Ultrons in Ultron came together to form a large Ultron, but it had to get cut for time."

Well, it is pretty amazing to know that an Indian sci-fi movie influenced such acclaimed directors.