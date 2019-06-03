Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are being criticized by fans for their support of the the LGBTQ+ community. The Royal couple is being accused of endorsing political beliefs. We have to say, that is such a negligible infraction that it seems that the so-called protectors of protocol are coming off as quite homophobic.

Reportedly the Duke and Duchess are supporting the LGBTQ+ community on social media this month as June is LGBT Pride month. They have followed 11 accounts including the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Pride and the Trevor Project, which provides crisis intervention and suicide prevention services to LGBTAQ+ youth. But this level of support for the community is not sitting well with a few who are using protocol as a means to criticise Meghan and Harry.

The couple also posted a collection of photographs from the accounts they now follow, with a caption that said: "Continuing with our tradition to rotate the accounts we follow based on causes and social issues that matter to us:"

"For the month of June we "proudly" shine a light on Pride."

But there are those who do not see this support as a good thing. Some of the followers voiced their displeasure that the Royal couple was taking a stand one way or the other and endorsing a particular political belief while others wanted the Royal couple to focus on other charities and not give the spotlight to the LGBTQ+ community that according to them already gets a lot of press. These detractors however, did not stop the Royal couple from showing their support to the charities that support the LGBTQ+ community. Meghan and Harry's support for the community should go a long way in bringing LGBTQ+ issues to light.