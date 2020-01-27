Priyanka Chopra is setting the red carpet on fire and how! All eyes were on Mrs Chopra Jonas who certainly raised the temperature with in a sleek and sequined, navel grazing, plunging neck-line Ralph & Russo gown. What accentuated her curves was the mermaid-style hem and tassels. Priyanka's sleek hairdo and smoky eyes did all the talking. Nick Jonas was also all about glamour in a gold coloured sharp suit.

Celebrities going gaga

While Priyanka has outdone many popular celebs in the West (even Kim Kardashian) when it comes to fashion, back at home, our desi celebs are going gaga over her seductive and bold style statement. Nargis Fakhri, Preity Zinta, Natasha Poonawalla, Jitesh Pillai, Rhea Kapoor and many other celebs have been leaving fire emojis on her pictures. Her fans too are buzzing with excitement over Priyanka's powerful dressing.

The other section

However, just like it happens with every outfit celebs wear, one section of netizen has not been very happy with her choice of clothing. 'Only hot, not dignified', 'too much', 'not Indian culture', 'vulgar', 'shame' were some of the negative comments left on her picture.

Priyanka shared a picture with husband Nick Jonas and wrote, "This man"

In another picture, she wrote, So proud of this fam. Congratulations @jonasbrothers you guys crushed it today. #grammys

Priyanka also paid a tribute to former NBA star Kobe Bryant who died in a helicopter crash this morning, by styling her decorated nails with the number "24" written on her index finger, according to eonline.com.

Priyanka's saree saga

Priyanka Chopra Jonas showed off her modern desi look in a golden saree by designer Tarun Tahiliani wherein she flaunted her bare back for American magazine InStyle's July 2019 issue. The Quantico actress uploaded several photographs of her desi look wearing different types of sarees but her skin show in the traditional attire irked many on social media.

Many online users were of the opinion that it was misleading. "Last time I checked being creative meant more than being naked...FYI @priyankachopra a "Saree" comes with a blouse! Just in case you forgot. My problem is if you wanna go topless thats absolutely fine!...but wearing a saree & NOT even showing it in the picture does not do justice to you or the culture," one among other users commented. However, designer Tarun Tahiliani said that there was nothing vulgar about Priyanka going backless in a saree. "There's nothing vulgar about it. In fact, not using a choli makes it a global statement. The transition from alluring Indian beauty to this modern goddess for a mainstream fashion cover only speaks of her [Priyanka] versatility. She is truly a modern Indian icon," Tarun was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.