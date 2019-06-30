Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner and American singer Joe Jonas have tied the knot, once more. The couple tied the knot in a close-knit family ceremony attended by very few friends in France on Saturday.

The entire Jonas family brothers Kevin Jr, Nick, Franklin along with Priyanka Chopra and Danielle attended the ceremony held at Château de Torreau in Sarrians, France. As per the tradition, Sophie Turner wore a white gown, veil with a long train and had a bunch of flowers in her hand as she was accompanied by Joe Jonas. As per reports, Joe and Sophie got quite emotional while exchanging vows and left everyone emotional with their love for each-other.

While Sophie looked like a million bucks, we just could not take our eyes off Priyanka Chopra and her desi avatar at the wedding. From whatever photos we land our hands on, Priyanka looked like a vision in her powder-pink, lacy, intricately designed saree and accessorised it with a low bun and minimal make-up. Nick Jonas too, looked dapper in a tuxedo suit.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were also spotted having a great time at the rehearsal dinner and pre-wedding festivities. A video has come up on social media that shows Nick, Priyanka and others having a fun conversation on a yacht. Priyanka, who was standing at the edge of the yacht alongside Nick, suddenly lost her balance, and was about fall off the water-craft. However, Nick held her at the right time, and saved her. Right after being saved, Priyanka is seen burst out into laughter.

Priyanka Chopra shares a warm and affable equation with Sophie Turner. The duo was also seen in the music video of the Jonas brothers recently.