Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are enjoying a gala time at the pre-wedding celebration of Jone Jonas and Sophie Turner in Paris. However, amidst the celebration, PeeCee escaped an accident that could have been serious.

A video has come up on social media that shows Nick, Priyanka and others having a fun conversation on a yacht. Priyanka, who was standing at the edge of the yacht alongside Nick, suddenly lost her balance, and was about fall off the water-craft.

However, Nick held her at the right time, and saved her. Right after being saved, Priyanka is seen burst out into laughter. One fan page shared the video on Instagram with a caption, "Nick saves Priyanka from falling off the yacht".

Truly, Nick is not just a loving husband, but also a relying one. Recently, Priyanka had grabbed attention with her unusual outfit while leaving for Boston.

The actress was seen sporting a black plunging neck-tee, coupled with blazer and boots of the same colour. But it was her shorts that hogged the limelight. She was seen wearing khaki short pant that looked much like the ones that RSS members wear.

This gave rise to many memes suggesting Priyanka had become the brand ambassador of the right-wing organisation.