Priyanka Chopra is being talked about, trolled and also is being made meme for her recent Khaki shorts that made many on social media ask, "Has PeeCee joined RSS?" Well. Of course, jokingly.

Pictures of Priyanka sporting an unusual outfit have gone viral on social media. The actress was spotted leaving for Boston in a plunging neck-tee, black blazer, back boots. But what attracted most people's attention is her khanki shorts. Husband Nick Jonas was also with her.

Yes, she wore a Khaki short pant that looks very much like the kind of pants RSS members wear. As soon as the pictures went viral, series of funny comments started pouring in on social media.

While some commented Priyanka has been made international brand ambassador of RSS, a few others jokingly inquired if the actress has joined the right-wing organisation.

While Priyanka pulled off the quirky outfit with her usual swag, people on Twitter are indeed having a lot of fun over it.

On the work front, Priyanka will next be seen in the film The Sky is Pink that also features Farhan Akhtar. Directed by Shonali Bose, the movie has been co-produced by Siddhart Roy Kapur.

Interestingly, Priyanka had chosen The Sky Is Pink over Salman Khan's Bharat. She had walked out of the Salman starrer at the last minute citing her marriage as the reason.

During the promotional activities of the film, Salman had repeatedly taken light jibes at the actress for quitting his film.

On the other side, a video from The Sky Is Pink wrap-up party had gone viral that showed PeeCee telling the guests that she refused to do "song and dance" films and instead chose The Sky Is Pink as she liked the director's vision.

Interesting part in the video came when Siddharth teased Priyanka by asking her to name the "song and dance" film that she refused to be a part of. While everyone present there had burst into laughter, Priyanka too seemed a bit embarrassed.