After keeping her calm for a while, ignoring Salman Khan's unprompted responses against her; it seems, Priyanka Chopra has decided to give it back to Salman Khan. In the wrap-up party of The Sky is Pink, Priyanka indirectly revealed why she chose this film and not the others.

In a video that has now gone viral, Priyanka can be seen calling the film a 'song-and-dance' film. She said, "Everyone questions my judgment – why not this tent-pole, potboiler, song-and-dance film and why am I playing a mother." When the people present at the party asked what those 'potboilers' are, she chose to just laugh it off.

Chopra also added that it was the director Shonali Bose and her vision that made her choose the film over a tentpole, song-and-dance film.

In the last few months, following the episode of Priyanka Chopra's decision to quit the film, Salman Khan had made several references, jibes, comments and digs at the actress for choosing to walk out of his film. "She (Priyanka) spoke to me saying, 'Nick (American actor-singer Nick Jonas) has proposed to me and I want to get married, so there will be some date issues'. I said, 'Sure, get married, we can adjust those two, three days. Then she said that she does not want to do the film," Salman had said at a media interaction.

Not just this, he even went onto say that Priyanka Chopra was a gutsy woman since she chose to leave one of the biggest projects of her career by choosing to not do Bharat. A large section of Priyanka's fans and followers condemned Khan's comments calling them sexist and made out of 'hurt ego'.