A video has come up on social media that shows Priyanka Chopra in an awkward position after producer Siddharth Roy Kapur tried to pull her leg for quitting Salman Khan's Bharat. The actress was so embarrassed that she ended up throwing a cuss word at the producer, of course out of jest.

It was the wrap-up party of Priyanka's next movie Sky Is Pink, where PeeCee was explaining to the guests the reason behind her choosing Sky Is Pink when she had many other big movies. Just then Siddharth interrupted her asking her which film she is referring to.

This left all the guests, including Priyanka herself, laughing as it was apparent that Siddharth was teasing the actress for walking out of Salman's Bharat. A rather embarrassed Priyanka then replied to the producer with a cuss word, which left the guests further burst into laughter.

Priyanka's decision to step away from Bharat was a controversial affair. It was speculated that Salman was extremely miffed with the actress for walking out of the project at the last moment. The superstar even took light digs at her during most of the promotional interaction with media.

Even the latest report had claimed that Sanjay Leela Bhansali wanted to cast Priyanka along with Salman in Inshallah. But, the actor did not want to work with her after she ditched Bharat, and hence, the director had to make a change in his casting and get Alia Bhatt on board.

However, Salman had recently clarified that he has no hard feeling for Priyanka, and he has no problem in working with her if anything good comes up.

Meanwhile, Salman's Bharat that featured Katrina Kaif as the female lead has been running successfully in theatres. The film has crossed Rs 160 crore mark at the Indian box office in eight days and is expected to cross Rs 200 crore mark soon.

Watch the video of Priyanka being teased by Siddharth at the party: