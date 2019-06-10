The fact that Priyanka Chopra had walked out of Salman Khan's mega project – Bharat – owing to the reason for her sudden engagement with Nick Jonas, is not a secret anymore. In fact, Salman Khan's constant and unprompted mention of Priyanka Chopra and how she apparently ditched the project at the 'nick-of-time' grabbed headlines for many days.

While finally, the audience, the makers might have made peace with the fact, it seems Salman still hasn't been able to forgive Priyanka Chopra. As per a Bollywood Hungama report, Bhansali was made to choose between Khan and Chopra for his film. Bhansali picked Salman and as per his wish, Priyanka was removed from the project.

Priyanka herself had revealed on Karan Johar's – Koffee with Karan – that she was in talks with Bhansali for a project and many other bigwig directors too. But, as per the report, it seems like, Priyanka might have to wait some more time to collaborate with Bhansali again.

A source had quoted to the portal that Salman would never work with Priyanka Chopra again. However, on being asked if he would collaborate with Priyanka, Salman had recently said, "I would definitely work with her in the future. If she gets me a meaty role, why wouldn't I work with her? I just need to love the story."

Earlier, Salman had emphasised that he wanted Katrina for the film, saying, "Initially, Priyanka was very keen to do this film. Ali (the director) and we all thought it was Katrina Kaif's film. But Katrina and I did Tiger Zinda Hai just before that and Ali said that we need a girl who is 'Hindustani'. I said, 'Kamaal hai yaar! Tumhari dost hai, tumne itna kaam kiya hai. Tumko usme confidence nahin hai?' (You have worked with Katrina Kaif so much and yet you don't have confidence in her). I tried telling him, 'Why can't she (Katrina) pull off this role? She has been here (in India) for the last 20 years. She's done Raajneeti and...you've forgotten all that just because of one Bang Bang and films like that came and now she's not looking Indian.'"